Crash temporarily blocks northbound I-25 between CO 105 and County Line Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash forced the full closure of northbound I-25 from Highway 105 through County Line Road Thursday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure at 11:04 a.m.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 105 and Exit 163 - County Line Road. https://t.co/2IuewM4vHj — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 29, 2022

By 11:34 a.m., CDOT announced the interstate had been reopened to traffic.

Colorado State Patrol said it wasn't able to provide any information at this time.