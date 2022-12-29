Skip to Content
Crash temporarily blocks northbound I-25 between CO 105 and County Line Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash forced the full closure of northbound I-25 from Highway 105 through County Line Road Thursday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure at 11:04 a.m.

By 11:34 a.m., CDOT announced the interstate had been reopened to traffic.

Colorado State Patrol said it wasn't able to provide any information at this time.

