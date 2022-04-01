Skip to Content
Traffic
By
today at 3:01 PM
Published 2:58 PM

Crash closes northbound I-25 between US 85 and Mesa Ridge Parkway

KRDO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed northbound I-25 near Fountain. CDOT first reported the crash at 2:52 p.m. Friday.

According to CDOT, northbound I-25 is blocked between US 85 and Exit 132: Mesa Ridge Parkway at mile point 128.5.

At this time, CDOT's traffic alert estimates a 15-minute delay.

This is a developing story.

Traffic

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content