Crash closes northbound I-25 between US 85 and Mesa Ridge Parkway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed northbound I-25 near Fountain. CDOT first reported the crash at 2:52 p.m. Friday.
According to CDOT, northbound I-25 is blocked between US 85 and Exit 132: Mesa Ridge Parkway at mile point 128.5.
#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between US 85 and Exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway. https://t.co/akUE7W0I18— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 1, 2022
At this time, CDOT's traffic alert estimates a 15-minute delay.
This is a developing story.
Comments