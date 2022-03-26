Skip to Content
Traffic accident shuts down northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard

CSFD

   COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police reports that South Academy Boulevard is closed northbound at Academy Park Loop because of a serious traffic crash.

Police report that drivers should expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible.

Colorado Springs Fire Department reported that two people were successfully extricated from the vehicles involved and were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sydnee Stelle

Sydnee is an MMJ for KRDO NewsChannel 13. You can learn more about her here.

