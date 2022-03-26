Traffic accident shuts down northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police reports that South Academy Boulevard is closed northbound at Academy Park Loop because of a serious traffic crash.

Police report that drivers should expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped traffic accident S Academy Blvd and Wendworth Dr. Please avoid the area while CSFD is working this incident. pic.twitter.com/5sPNcw8w49 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 26, 2022

Colorado Springs Fire Department reported that two people were successfully extricated from the vehicles involved and were taken to the hospital.

S. Academy Blvd. is closed at Academy Park loop for northbound traffic due to a serious traffic accident. Expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.