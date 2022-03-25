Northbound I-25 in Douglas County closed due to police activity

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police activity Friday shut down northbound I-25 in the Castle Rock area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity between Exit 182 and Exit 184 has shut down northbound lanes just before 10 a.m. CDOT says drivers should expect the interstate to be closed for another 30 minutes to an hour.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to police activity between Exit 182 - Wilcox Street and Exit 184 - CO 86; US 85; Meadows Parkway. I-25 closed for police investigation. 30 minutes to 1 hour expected. Alternate route will be Wolfensberger Road west to… https://t.co/BLNeCcPmWJ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 25, 2022

CDOT says drivers can use an alternate route at Wolfensberger Road.