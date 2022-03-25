Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 9:59 AM

Northbound I-25 in Douglas County closed due to police activity

KRDO

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police activity Friday shut down northbound I-25 in the Castle Rock area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity between Exit 182 and Exit 184 has shut down northbound lanes just before 10 a.m. CDOT says drivers should expect the interstate to be closed for another 30 minutes to an hour.

CDOT says drivers can use an alternate route at Wolfensberger Road.

Traffic

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content