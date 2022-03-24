Skip to Content
Crash blocks part of SB I-25 between Northgate Blvd. and Interquest Pkwy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a portion of southbound I-25 is closed between Northgate Boulevard and Interquest Parkway.

CDOT first reported the closure at 1:11 p.m. Initially, two right, southbound lanes were closed. At 1:28 p.m., CDOT announced the southbound left lane was closed.

Drivers are asked to watch for emergency responders in the area.

This is a developing story.

