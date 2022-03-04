Colorado Springs Police: motorcyclist dies after single-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police say an early morning motorcycle crash is now fatal.

Friday at 2:11 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. At the scene, police found a single motorcycle.

Now, police are saying the motorcyclist died from injuries they sustained during the crash.

According to police, excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Austin Bluffs Parkway was closed in both directions while investigators worked, opening back up at 6:39 a.m.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.