Rollover crash blocks intersection of E. Cache La Poudre and N. Weber St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on E. Cache La Poudre and N. Weber Street.

According to CSFD, crews had to cut the roof off of one vehicle to gain access to a trapped driver. They were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

CSFD told KRDO there were no reports of serious injuries.

Crews are working on clearing the scene, it's unclear how long the intersection will be blocked.