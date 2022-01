COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Northbound Interstate 25 was closed Friday morning between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said to expect delays due to the closure as crews worked to clear the crash at about 11:30 a.m.

Information about injuries hasn't been reported.

