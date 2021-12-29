Serious crash involving a pedestrian shuts down westbound Highway 24 at 8th St.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down westbound Highway 24 Wednesday.

According to police, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about 8 p.m. about a crash on Highway 24 near 14th St.

Due to a traffic collision, westbound Cimarron at 8th Street will be closed. Please use an alternate route and drive safely. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) December 30, 2021

At 9:10 p.m., CSPD announced westbound Cimarron/Highway 24 at 8th St. was closed. Police told KRDO a vehicle was driving westbound on Highway 24 when a mattress came off of the vehicle. The person stopped and went to retrieve the mattress. Police say that's when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling westbound.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and was ultimately arrested for a DUI.

Police weren't able to confirm the status of the victim as of Wednesday night.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while crews work the scene. This is a developing story.