Crash closes part of southbound I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash along I-25 closed two southbound lanes between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore Street Friday evening.

According to CDOT, the crash was first reported around 6:30 p.m. Initially, only one right lane was closed. A few minutes later, CDOT confirmed two right lanes were closed.

Drivers are asked to use caution and slow down in the area.