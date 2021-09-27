Part of North Cheyenne Canyon Road while crews replace bridges

Traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of North Cheyenne Canyon Road is closed to all traffic while crews replace three aging vehicular bridges.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, North Cheyenne Canyon Road from the main entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park to the newly paved Powell Lot, also known as the Upper Gold Camp lot above Helen Hunt Falls, is closed. The road was originally set to close on Sept. 20 but was pushed back.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the closure is expected to last through the end of May 2022.

During the closure, park trails will remain open. Visitors can expect to see heavy machinery in the area and should completely avoid North Cheyenne Canyon Road within the park.

For visitors visiting Helen Hunt Falls from Gold Camp Road, parking is available in the Powell Lot. However, the City expects that parking lot to fill quickly. Illegally parked cars will be ticketed.

Below is a map of the closure:

The project is funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA). For more information on the project, click here.