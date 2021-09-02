Fatal crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo Memorial Airport

Traffic

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash between 33rd Lane and 34th Lane along Highway 50 shut down lanes Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol says the initial call came in at 7:37 p.m. Two vehicles were involved. CSP confirmed one person did die at the scene.

At 7:57 p.m., CDOT announced all eastbound lanes at mile point 323 are closed while emergency crews work.

#US50: Crash between 33rd Lane and 34th Lane. All eastbound lanes closed at mile point 323. Use alternate route. Watch for emergency crews. https://t.co/nPbk4B0xeK — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 3, 2021

At this time, it's unclear the status of other individuals involved.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted down Baxter.