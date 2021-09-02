Skip to Content
Fatal crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo Memorial Airport

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash between 33rd Lane and 34th Lane along Highway 50 shut down lanes Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol says the initial call came in at 7:37 p.m. Two vehicles were involved. CSP confirmed one person did die at the scene.

At 7:57 p.m., CDOT announced all eastbound lanes at mile point 323 are closed while emergency crews work.

At this time, it's unclear the status of other individuals involved.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted down Baxter.

