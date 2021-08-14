Governor Polis, CDOT announce I-70 to open ahead of schedule

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Executive Director Shoshana Lew announced that I-70 through Glenwood Canyon has reopened in both directions this morning--ahead of the schedule set by Governor Polis earlier this week. CDOT will continue to provide operational updates and media materials as work in Glenwood Canyon continues.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 opened as soon as possible and we have made each minute count. I’m thrilled that we are delivering a few hours ahead of schedule. Every moment counts. I want to thank Shoshana Lew for her leadership on this effort as CDOT has worked day and night to safely clear a path. It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the canyon reopened from the mudslides which covered parts of the highway with fifteen feet of rock and sludge,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We know that the longer-term repairs will take time and that, as we battle new challenges to our infrastructure with climate change, alternative routes for the I-70 corridor become more urgent. Our administration is focused on the short, medium, and long term response and recovery from this incident.”

This Wednesday, Governor Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew observed the extensive damage and around-the-clock repair and debris clearing efforts performed by CDOT.

“There’s going to be a lot to see as you’re driving on I-70 and we know that this will be interesting for all those traversing through the canyon,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “But we urge motorists to please keep your eyes on the roadway. We already expect traffic to be slower through the canyon due to the temporary road configuration and reduced speed limits. The last thing we need is distracted driving, or worse, a crash in the canyon which would inevitably force a closure of I-70. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping the road open and maintaining this vital connection for people and communities nearby.”

Coloradans can find the latest updates and information on alternative routes at www.codot.gov/travel/glenwoodcanyon