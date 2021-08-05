One person killed in 4-vehicle crash on Powers Boulevard

Traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified at 3:52 p.m. of a crash on southbound Powers, south of Constitution.

Police shut down all southbound lanes for several hours, the road was reopened just before 8 p.m.

CSPD determined one of the drivers had suffered a medical episode, causing the crash.

Two drivers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the drivers did not survive the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

According to police, speed and alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.