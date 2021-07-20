Skip to Content
Fatal accident shuts down portion of Highway 115 near Barrett Road

ROCK CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that shut down Highway 115 Tuesday.

At 5:35 p.m., CSP received reports of a head-on collision between two vehicles. According to CSP, there is one confirmed fatality.

Troopers completely closed Highway 115 between County Road F45 and Barrett Rd. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing, no word on when Highway 115 will open back up.

