One person critically hurt in El Paso County rollover crash early Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado State Patrol are investigating a rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries Monday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. on Hodgen Road. Three people were in the vehicle when it crashed. One person was thrown from the car and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person suffered moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol played a role, is still under investigation. Hodgen Road is closed while the investigation continues.