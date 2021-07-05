One person critically hurt in El Paso County rollover crash early Monday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado State Patrol are investigating a rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries Monday morning.
Deputies said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. on Hodgen Road. Three people were in the vehicle when it crashed. One person was thrown from the car and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person suffered moderate injuries.
The cause of the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol played a role, is still under investigation. Hodgen Road is closed while the investigation continues.
“The cause of the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol played a role, is still under investigation.”
.
No mention of a second vehicle involved. So with a single-vehicle crash at 3:50 AM, it’s highly likely that drugs or alcohol were involved, although excessive speed alone could have been the primary cause.