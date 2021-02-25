Southern Colorado highway closes, number of crashes caused by winter weather

Traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Drivers experienced slick and snow-packed roads Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. I-25 northbound was blocked due to a crash just north of Pueblo. The crash cleared shortly before 9 a.m.

Just before 8 a.m. Highway 24 closed from Calhan to Limon in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash. CDOT is warning drivers to use caution and expect delays.

Colorado State Patrol in Limon is on the scene. Click here to view CSP Limon's Twitter feed for updates on the Hwy 24 closure.

Hwy 24 at Woodmen and Hwy 24

