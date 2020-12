Traffic

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - I-25 southbound was closed Friday morning as crews responded to an overturned semi.

The crash happened just north of Exit 116 near the Pinon Rest Area in Pueblo County.

A detour route was in place starting north of the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Photo from Carrie Visentin showing the standstill traffic in the southbound lanes

At this time we do not know if there were any injuries due to the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

