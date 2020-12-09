CDOT replacing signs on I-25 in El Paso County

Traffic

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is starting a sign replacement project on I-25 on December 16.

Signs will be replaced on I-25 starting at Mile Point 146 and will continue for 15 miles to MP 161, from Colorado Springs to Monument.

The work includes the removal of worn out signs, installation of more than 580 new signs and installation of 500 new sign posts.

Crews will also remove two overhead structures and move them to a new location for better visibility and distance from the exit.

CDOT said the new signs will have better reflectivity at night to help drivers navigate the highway safely. The new signs will consist of wrong-way, speed limit, directional, street, exit, city limits, mile point, guide, regulatory and warning signs.

Drivers should plan for north and southbound impacts during the primary night work with shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and some off shoulder daytime work.

CDOT is planning to complete the project in summer 2021.

