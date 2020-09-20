Trucker killed in rollover crash on Monarch Pass

Traffic

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 43-year-old commercial truck driver was killed Saturday night after rolling down an embankment on Highway 50 near the summit of Monarch Pass.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash that happened after the truck driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the truck to veer off the road and roll down the steep embankment.

Troopers said the driver died at the scene and brake fade is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash. The State Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at: (719)-544-2424