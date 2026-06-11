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El Paso County man arrested on attempted murder charges following May shooting

EPSO
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Published 9:40 AM

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo (KRDO) -- A suspect was arrested this week following a shots fired call on May 26th. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they received multiple shots fired calls along Witches Hollow Lane in unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies responded and found a residence with the front door open. Deputies established a perimeter and made announcements. Three individuals exited the residence.

EPSO says they located bullet holes in the front door of the residence and shell casings in the driveway. An initial review of the home’s doorbell camera footage revealed video of the incident, including images of the suspect.

Witnesses described a confrontation at the front door between the suspect and the home’s occupants prior to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. They reviewed security footage and conducted follow-up interviews during the days following the incident.

Detectives identified the suspect as 18-year-old Kaream Hosea Supreme Garrison.

On June 8, 2026, an arrest warrant was issued, and detectives confirmed Garrison had recently been taken into custody by the Colorado Springs Police Department for unrelated parole violations.

Garrison is currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail and is charged with:

  • Three counts of Attempted Murder
  • Prohibited Use of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

In a press release sent to KRDO13, law enforcement says: “My deputies and detectives worked diligently to identify and locate the suspect involved in this dangerous incident. We are grateful no innocent lives were lost, and we remain committed to holding violent offenders accountable while keeping our community safe,” says El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

Garrison is currently being held on a $650,000 bond.

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Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

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