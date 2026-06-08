Woodland Park to repave two streets, including cobblestone street

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crumbling cobblestone street is one of two streets scheduled for repaving this season.

Woodland Park plans to lay asphalt over 1/3 mile of Thunder Ridge Drive, a steep, winding street paved with stones.

According to neighbors, the cobblestone street was built by the original developer 20 years ago, as an incentive for homebuyers in the subdivision.

However, many of the individual stones have since broken or crumbled, creating an extremely bumpy pavement.

Neighbors said that the street is now within the town's jurisdiction, and officials want to repave it with asphalt because it's cheaper than replacing the broken stones.

"My wife and I walk on this street every day," said Jordan Miller. We didn't mind (the rough pavement) at all. It's just one of those things. Over time, wear and tear -- probably snowplows. It doesn't bother me at all, which way they do it."

Thunder Ridge is the main access to the neighborhood, but it has other cobblestone streets needing repair at some point.

The town also intends to repave 1/2 mile of Fairview Street, from US 24 to the city limits; the project area includes the point where Fairview becomes Woodland Avenue before it turns into County Road 21.

That project area has numerous deep potholes; even some of the connecting side streets are in bad shape.

"This street is really congested in the summertime, and it sometimes gets down to a one-lane road, and emergency vehicles can't get by," said Dana Kramer, who lives along the street. "I can't get out of my driveway, and it's been a very difficult road in the summertime. At least they filled the potholes every year, but I'm glad to see more work being done."

She added that the Fairview repaving will include widening the street, to provide more space for traffic and parking.

Work on both streets was supposed to start a week ago, and it's unclear why it hasn't happened yet.

However, a town official said that the only requirement is for the contractor to finish both projects by the first week of August.