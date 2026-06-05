Broncos player, girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver Broncos player Jonathon Cooper and his girlfriend have been arrested on domestic violence charges, according to our Denver news partners.

9News reports that Cooper and his girlfriend are both being held on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief.

An arrest affidavit obtained by 9News claimed the woman was arguing with Cooper over cheating allegations in his apartment. The girlfriend allegedly told police that she grabbed Cooper's phone and threw it across the room and then picked it up to go through it.

The affidavit says Cooper grabbed her arm and took his phone back, and when the woman tried to take the phone back again, Cooper "braced his neck against [her] neck to prevent her from getting his phone," the affidavit reads.

Once the struggle was over, the affidavit says Cooper admitted to telling the female he was going to break her phone if she did not leave his apartment and then bit her when she did not leave, causing "disabling damage."

According to 9News, Cooper had a hearing at about 9:45 a.m. Friday in a Douglas County courtroom. A follow-up hearing will be held Monday when Cooper is expected to enter a plea. After the hearing, Cooper was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to 9News.

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