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CDOT just several weeks away from completing major drainage project on Highway 67 in north Woodland Park

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:05 AM
Published 5:59 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is targeting the upcoming Father's Day holiday for wrapping up a $7.2 million widening and drainage improvement project that started in March 2025.

Construction covers nearly three miles of Highway 67 on the north side of town, between US 24 and the Kelley's Road/Stone Ridge Drive intersection.

Currently, traffic on the four-lane highway is reduced to one lane in each direction -- both on the highway's west side -- as most of the work is happening on the opposite side.

Wayne Pittman, a CDOT resident engineer, said that crews are currently connecting new stormwater lines and drains, to be followed by putting down a new base and pavement where the old material was torn out.

"We're looking at being able to have that project in final configuration before Father's Day," he said.

Progress was slowed in the beginning by wet weather from last spring through mid-summer, but unusually dry weather since then has allowed crews to catch up.

CDOT wants to finish the project before the more traditional monsoon season arrives soon.

The project required cutting down trees along the highway and affected some adjacent businesses.

Operators of a nearby campground said that construction was less impactful than expected last summer, partly because construction workers were helpful getting traffic in and out.

   

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Scott Harrison

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