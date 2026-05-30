Police: Fentanyl, xylazine toxicity connected to Salida homicide investigation

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - A Monte Vista woman was arrested on May 27, 2026, by the Salida Police Department (SPD). Vanessa Salvio faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and theft in connection with the Jan. 26, 2026, death of Lukas Brown.

Brown, also from Monte Vista, died in Salida, Colo., from acute fentanyl and xylazine toxicity after Salvio admitted to providing and administering fentanyl to him, SPD says. Officers report Salvio also confessed to stealing property belonging to Brown from the motel room where he died.

Salvio told a detective she not only provided fentanyl to Brown but also administered it by blowing it into his mouth from her mouth, according to police. Brown experienced a medical episode shortly after this and died despite attempts at lifesaving measures, SPD said. An autopsy conducted by the El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed Brown's death was a result of acute fentanyl and xylazine toxicity.

On the afternoon of Jan. 26, 2026, SPD, Salida Fire and Chaffee County EMS responded to a local motel for reports of an unresponsive male, according to SPD. Salvio was with Brown in the motel room at the time of his death, according to police.

When speaking with a detective, SPD said Salvio admitted to providing fentanyl to Brown and administering it into his mouth. She reported that Brown began to have a medical episode shortly after she gave him the fentanyl, according to SPD. Officers say Salvio notified motel personnel, who then called for medical assistance, but Brown died shortly after.

After the scene was cleared, police say Salvio was permitted to return to the motel room to retrieve her belongings.

The following day, Brown's family went to the motel to retrieve his property and discovered some items were missing, police said. Salvio was subsequently interviewed about the missing property and admitted to stealing it when she returned to the room, SPD said. Police say Salvio returned the stolen property to authorities.

Officers say that on May 27, 2026, a Salida Police Detective submitted an arrest warrant/affidavit to the Chaffee County District Court. They say the detective requested that Salvio be charged with One Count of Criminally Negligent Homicide, a Class five Felony, and One Count of Theft, a Class 1 Misdemeanor. A Chaffee County District Judge reviewed and signed the arrest warrant, setting bond at $2,000 cash/surety, police shared.

On the evening of May 27, 2026, Salvio was taken into custody on her arrest warrant at her home in Monte Vista, according to police. Officers say she was transported to the Rio Grande County Detention Center in Del Norte.

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