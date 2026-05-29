CSU Inserts New Water Line Under Bear Creek in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers who may have wondered about a long, winding, flexible pipe at the bottom of the 8th Street hill for the past few weeks, now may be curious about why it's gone and where it went.

In a daylong operation on Wednesday, crews with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) inserted a 24-inch water line into a boring hole between the Motor City Drive intersection and Walmart.

The hole was bored -- or drilled -- to a depth of 30 feet to place the line under Bear Creek.

A small segment at the insertion point remains above ground; CSU said that it is extra length, is no longer needed, and will be cut from the main line.

The south end of the new pipe will attach to the existing water main, and the opposite end will connect to the remaining extension of the new line north to Cimarron Street.

Sliding a new water line underground, even downhill, isn't as easy as you might think.

Heavy machinery pushed the pipe downhill, inch by inch, while another machine pulled and held it at the proper angle for insertion.

However, for unspecified reasons, crews had difficulty getting the pipe's front end into the hole.

Another challenge was the pipe sliding on rubber rollers supported by metal stands, and in several places, the pipe moved too far to one side -- requiring workers to readjust it and keep it from sliding off the supports.

The insertion process began at 10 a.m. and was finished by 7 p.m.