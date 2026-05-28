Thunderbirds flyover only, full show canceled due to weather at AFA on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Die-hard fans of the Thunderbirds, the Air Force's demonstration squadron, couldn't believe it when it happened last year, and they expressed more disbelief and frustration when it happened again on Thursday.

Adverse weather conditions led officials to cancel the annual post-commencement air show, except for the traditional flyover above the new lieutenants.

The decision was made shortly before noon, followed by groans of disappointment in the parking lot of Scheels All Sports on Interquest Parkway, which has held a Thunderbird "watch party" for the past five years.

A Scheels representative said that the event, which includes free hot dogs and entertainment, draws thousands of fans.

Weather-related safety concerns also led to the Thunderbirds being grounded last year.

Much of the Scheels crowd believed the air show would start between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., but instead got only a brief flyby over the horizon from the squadron and an overhead pass by a single jet.

"I wish someone had just told us sooner," said Andrea Rivera. "It's kind of a bummer because there are some people who come in town for it, and then they don't get to see it -- until next year. So, it's kind of frustrating."

Daniel King said before the announcement that if the air show were to be completely canceled, it would likely come after Air Force officials waited as long as they could for weather conditions to improve.

"The sky this time looked better than it did last time," he recalled. "But you never know. I'm sure that people are disappointed, but once they get over it, they'll understand."

King's nine-year-old grandson, Gunter Frazier, reminds us why the Thunderbirds own a special place in the hearts of many in the Pikes Peak region.

"What I like most about them is the noise, the flying... just the fun!" he exclaimed. "The fun of it, is just awesome! I want to be an Air Force pilot, maybe (fly with) the Blue Angels, the Thunderbirds, or just fly military planes."

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