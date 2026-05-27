Skip to Content
Top Stories

DIA announces plans for pedestrian walkways connecting concourses

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 2:51 PM
Published 2:50 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver International Airport (DIA), alongside Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, announces a plan to construct pedestrian walkways as an alternative to the DIA train for passengers.

According to DIA, these new walkways will be made by repurposing existing underground baggage tunnels so passengers can travel concourse A to B and B to C. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, says DIA.

“This is a big win for Denver’s travelers and for our entire community,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “We’ve heard loud and clear that easier, more reliable ways to move between concourses has been a top priority for people traveling in and out of [DIA]. These new pedestrian walkways would deliver on that – giving folks more flexibility while we continue building one of the best-connected airports in the world. And who knows… maybe along the way, travelers will finally get a closer look at the underground tunnels and decide for themselves what’s fact and what’s fiction.”

DIA says this new plan supports their vision to ensure the airport is prepared for an eventual 100 million annual passengers.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.