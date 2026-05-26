Skip to Content
Top Stories

Downtown Colorado Springs sees results from Clean & Safe Program

KRDO
By
Published 3:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pilot program aimed at improving safety and cleanliness in Downtown Colorado Springs is already showing measurable results, according to new data released by program leaders.

The Clean & Safe Pilot Program launched in August 2025 through a public-private partnership focused on making Downtown more welcoming for residents, visitors, and businesses. The initiative combines security personnel, ambassadors, outreach teams, and daily clean-up crews to address safety and quality-of-life concerns.

Downtown Colorado Springs shared the following numbers highlighting the program's success between August 2025 and March 2026:

  • 2,066 security incidents handled, with police involvement in just 2.7% of cases 
  • 371 direct requests for assistance from businesses and Downtown patrons
  • 3,500+ visitor interactions and 1,500+ business check-ins by ambassadors 
  • 1,600+ contacts with unhoused individuals
  • 141 individuals engaged by outreach teams, with:
    • 13.4% (19 people) achieving housing or stability 
    • 49.6% (70 people) accepting case management 
    • 68% (97 people) actively seeking housing 
  • 193 graffiti tags removed1,663 spills cleaned, and 42,000+ cigarette butts and gum pieces cleared

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.