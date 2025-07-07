How a Colorado Springs nonprofit hopes to create a cleaner, safer downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, the Downtown Partnership presented the Clean & Safe Pilot Program to the Colorado Springs City Council. It comes after the Downtown Partnership launched the 19-month pilot program to drive economic development in Downtown Colorado Springs. The nonprofit says this aims to improve safety, cleanliness and the overall experience for businesses, residents and visitors. They hope that by creating a more welcoming and vibrant urban environment, the program will increase foot traffic, attract private investment, support local businesses, and generate long-term economic growth for the city and region.

Despite reports of decreasing homelessness overall, public disturbances continue to increase in the Downtown district, the Downtown Partnership shared.

“This program is a direct response to what we’ve been hearing from our businesses: the need for a more consistent, inviting, and welcoming environment to support customers and employees,” said Chelsea Gondeck, Interim CEO. “When people feel good about being here, they stay longer, spend more, and come back. This initiative lays the groundwork for sustained business success and long-term investment in the heart of our city.”

Pat Rigdon, the new Director of Downtown Safety and Public Space Management, is spearheading the effort with his rare perspective. Rigdon is a former Deputy Chief of Police, a Downtown business owner, and a resident.

“Historically, we’ve provided limited supplemental security and coordinated disjointed services from other providers,” said Rigdon. “A coordinated, proactive approach to public safety is essential to ensuring Downtown remains competitive and inviting for everyone, and this program aims to provide a proof of concept.”

The nonprofit says the program is a proactive, holistic model integrating three main strategies:

· Welcoming and knowledgeable Ambassadors to assist and guide visitors during peak tourist times, as well as provide eyes on the streets to coordinate with other resources to address issues promptly

· Expanded supplemental private security to increase visibility and coverage throughout the greater Downtown area from the early mornings to the early evenings

· Outreach personnel dedicated to the Downtown area who are focused on addressing homelessness and behavioral health in coordination with public safety and service providers

They say that all together these efforts aim to create a cleaner, safer, and more connected Downtown environment.

The program will be continuously evaluated and refined to identify the most effective strategies for addressing the increasing challenges related to public safety, homelessness, and cleanliness. The Downtown Partnership plans to hold a town hall meeting where business owners will be able to provide feedback on the pilot program in the coming months. Upon completion, the nonprofit looks forward to data-driven recommendations from the program to guide the development of a permanent initiative supported by sustainable, dedicated funding.