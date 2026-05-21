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Year-long test of safety improvements to start June 1 along West Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs

City of Colorado Springs
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Updated
today at 6:28 AM
Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As organizers prepare for the annual Territory Days festival on Memorial Day weekend, city officials are planning to make safety upgrades that could improve the atmosphere for that event, and for other future gatherings along bustling West Colorado Avenue.

On Wednesday, officials gathered to announce the plan for safety improvements stemming from a city corridor study conducted five years ago.

For years, city officials have tried to balance the shopping, dining, tourism, and festive atmosphere of the entertainment district with their concerns about speeding drivers, limited parking, pedestrian safety, and loud traffic noises that disturb people who are dining or sightseeing along the avenue.

So, beginning June 1, officials will gradually institute a series of changes -- lasting a year -- to address those concerns.

The most visible change will be a reduction in traffic from two lanes to one, in each direction.

Officials will collect traffic and safety data from the changes to determine which works best and should become permanent.

A possible result of the changes is the widening of sidewalks, similar to the recently completed revitalization project on two blocks of Tejon Street downtown.

The city also asks residents to respond to an online survey regarding safety along the avenue; to see the survey, visit: http://ColoradoSprings.gov/ColoradoAve

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Scott Harrison

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