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FAA orders ground stop for Denver International Airport

MGN
By
Updated
today at 5:58 PM
Published 5:56 PM

Denver, COLO. (KRDO) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop at Denver International Airport (DIA) due to high winds, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

At this time, the stop is in effect until 6:30 MDT. The FAA says there is a 30-60% chance of an extension to that stop order.

You can check flight delays in and out of DIA here.

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