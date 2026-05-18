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Expect increased police presence on I-25 during Memorial Day weekend

KRDO
By
New
Published 2:34 PM

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol announces that they will be performing a "high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative" along the primary north-south corridor, I-25, during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

CSP says to expect troopers along the Wyoming border to the New Mexico border who will be focous on the following:

  • Aggressive driving mitigation
    • speeding
    • unsafe lane changes
    • tailgating
    • improper passing
  • Impaired driving enforcement
  • Roadside Safety for anyone on the side of the road with emergency lights activated

CSP urges those who suspect a driver is under the influence to avoid the vehicle and pull over somewhere safe to call CSP (*277) or 9-1-1. CSP says they will need a vehicle description, license plate number, as well as the location and direction of travel.

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