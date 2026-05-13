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6th Street downtown starts 2026 paving season in Pueblo

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 7:03 AM
Published 5:58 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A street repaving that didn't happen as scheduled last year will be the first this year in the Steel City and Home of Heroes.

Crews have begun removing old pavement from a mile of 6th Street, through the middle of downtown, from Interstate 25 to the Midtown Shopping Center.

On Tuesday, a fleet of dump trucks parked in a vacant area of the shopping center parking lot; one by one, they collected the old asphalt that a milling machine had chopped up.

The work has started at the west end of the project area and is advancing east, even though much of 6th Street is one-way in the opposite direction.

City officials said that parts of the four-lane street were last repaved in 2002 and 2008.

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Scott Harrison

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