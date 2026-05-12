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Surge in road rage incidents raises concerns in Colorado Springs

KRDO
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Published 12:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Road rage incidents are increasing in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), prompting renewed concerns from officers about aggressive driving behaviors and how quickly they can escalate.

CSPD says officers responded to 62 road-rage-related calls for service in March 2026, up from 50 calls during the same month last year and above the department’s late-2024 monthly average of nearly 49 calls per month.

“Frustration behind the wheel is common, but reacting in anger can have serious, even lifelong consequences,” said CSPD Crime Prevention Officer Paulette Masias. “You never know who is in the other vehicle or how they’ll respond.”

Motors Traffic Officer Adam Griffin said those moments of frustration can quickly spiral into dangerous situations.

“Road rage often starts with small things like tailgating, speeding, or weaving through traffic, but it can escalate quickly,” Griffin said. “When emotions take over, judgment disappears, and everyone on the road is at risk.”

CSPD is urging drivers to stay calm behind the wheel, avoid engaging with aggressive drivers, and recognize when emotions are beginning to take over.

According to CSPD, they are launching an awareness campaign that focuses on helping drivers recognize early signs of road rage, avoid becoming the aggressor, and provide safety tips to disengage from aggressive drivers.

The core messages are the following:

  • Know the signs of road rage
  • Manage your own frustration
  • Disengage from aggressive drivers
  • Seek help if you’re a victim or feel yourself escalating

If drivers witness dangerous or aggressive behavior on the road, CSPD says they should not confront the other driver and instead contact the department’s non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

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Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Aggressive Drivers
Frustrated Drivers
Motorists/Drivers
Non-Emergency Line
Victims of Road Rage

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Abby Smith

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