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El Paso County repaving part of Hanover Road damaged by weather extremes last winter

KRDO
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Published 5:58 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are nearly finished placing fresh asphalt on the western end of Hanover Road, the main artery through the Hanover community, where significant damage occurred in February 2025.

County officials said that the damage isn't the reason for the repaving; rather, it was simply on the regular schedule this year.

The repaving covers slightly more than four miles between Meridian Road and Old Pueblo Road.

That segment sustained much of the damage covered extensively by KRDO 13's The Road Warrior.

Large areas of the aging pavement buckled and crumbled after a 24-hour period in which temperatures ranged from the low 70s during the day to below freezing with rain and snow that night.

The Road Warrior responded to numerous complaints from drivers about the road's poor condition.

County crews repaired the damage, filling potholes and performing emergency paving to stabilize the road until it could be repaved.

The $1.3 million repaving project is scheduled for completion by the end of the month; drivers should be aware of traffic delays in the work zone.

Another road in the Hanover area that had similar damage will also be repaved this season: Four miles of Myers Road between Finch and Squirrel Creek roads, which are northeast of Hanover Road.

Last summer, crews performed a double chip-seal process on the heaviest-damaged segment of Myers, between Finch and Peyron Highway.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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