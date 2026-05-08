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Gorgeous Weekend Ahead here in Southern Colorado

KRDO
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Published 2:39 PM

Tonight, we will continue to see partly cloudy skies for most areas along the I-25 Corridor. We do have a slight chance of a passing shower early in the evening. It will be a cool one as we head into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s.

Saturday will bring us partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm as a weak cold front passes through our area. High temperatures will be slightly warmer, mostly in the mid to upper 70s for communities in the Pikes Peak Region, with warmer conditions out on the Eastern Plains.

Mother's Day will bring mostly sunny skies, with cooler weather. We do have just a slight chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Most areas will be on the dry side. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer condition on Monday. We will see highs in the low to mid 80s along the I-25 Corridor, with lower 90s possible in the Eastern Plains.

The warm and dry conditions will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with high in the mid 80s.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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