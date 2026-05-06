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Fatal hit-and-run investigation underway in Pueblo

Pixabay via MGN
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Published 1:37 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says officers responded to a disturbance near Routt Ave. and Baystate Ave. late May 5, where they found a person lying in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

According to PPD, just after 10:24 p.m., the victim was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

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Abby Smith

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