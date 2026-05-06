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6 a.m. road conditions slushy, snowy in Monument area Wednesday

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 5:57 AM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers heading north on Interstate 25 will find mostly sloppy weather, but no serious issues during this mid-spring snowstorm.

The temperature is 28 degrees, and the winds are calm with little traffic at this hour.

Northbound traffic on I-25 will begin to encounter light snow accumulations past the Air Force Academy, with generally slushy conditions.

So far, roads don't appear to be icy or snow-packed, but those conditions could exist on neighborhood streets or less-traveled roads.

Snowplows with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are on patrol, although there doesn't appear to be heavy accumulations yet.

Stay tuned to KRDO 13 for the impacts of this latest storm.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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