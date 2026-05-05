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Downtown area is center of Pueblo street repaving this season

KRDO
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Published 5:55 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Steel City's recently released paving list for 2026 lists four streets targeted, with three either starting in or cutting across downtown.

The fourth street is already halfway finished; a half-mile stretch at the north end of Jerry Murphy Road.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior first reported on the project last Friday, and this year's paving includes extending the new asphalt layer north to where the road becomes Overton Road.

Previous coverage by The Road Warrior showed the road's poor condition, and emphasized how drivers had waited decades for repaving there.

Of the three streets with downtown connections, 6th Street covers a mile through the center of downtown, from the Interstate 25 exit ramp to Midtown Circle, mostly one-way westbound.

Crews will also repave long stretches of Court and Elizabeth streets, starting at City Center Drive and ending just south of US 50.

Court and Elizabeth will be repaved to 24th and 29th streets, respectively.

The city also has at least a dozen concrete projects scheduled to improve curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and ramps, increasing safety for pedestrians, people with disabilities, and the communities served by three schools.

It's worth remembering that Pueblo has a limited paving budget and doesn't have separate funding sources, such as the 2C expanded paving program in Colorado Springs or the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) in El Paso County.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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