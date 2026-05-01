Part of Jerry Murphy Road in Pueblo gets repaved after decades of crumbling

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a follow-up to a Road Warrior report in February, crews this week repaved half of Jerry Murphy Road, on the north end of town, pleasing longtime residents who had demanded the resurfacing for decades.

"It's such a rough road that my truck has front-end damage from it," said neighbor Alberto Ramos. "I saw them out here working and directing traffic, and I thought it's exactly what we need."

Dana and Valerie Door were the first to alert The Road Warrior to the road's deteriorating condition several years ago.

"We have never come this way," Dana explained. "We always go through the neighborhoods back there, turn in about a block or two back, and wind our way through the neighborhood to get to our house. Anything to keep from driving on that road."

Passing drivers honked their approval, and some drivers even paused to stop and take photos of the new asphalt layer.

The Road Warrior learned of the repaving from a viewer's email; the city has yet to provide any details or notification.

However, drivers aren't satisfied.

They want to see the road repaved 1/3-mile farther north, to where it becomes Overton Road, and another 1/3-mile north to the Pueblo city/county line.

The remaining unpaved segment is where cracks and potholes are at their worst.

But when that happens may depend on a developer reaching an agreement with city officials; the city said the developer earlier committed to repaving the rest of the road at an undermined point.

The city indicated in its 2026 paving list released Friday that it will repave Jerry Murphy Road to the Overton Road boundary.

Meanwhile, residents are glad that the road -- named for Murphy, one of the city's four Congressional Medal of Honor recipients -- is finally in a condition befitting him.