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Colorado Springs reveals repair plan for newly-acquired segment of Bradley Road from El Paso County

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city continues to expand its boundaries by acquiring a road segment in a growing area south of the airport, but that also is in poor condition.

City officials said that around a year ago, their engineering department approved assuming responsibility for part of Bradley Road, several blocks east of Powers Boulevard.

The city and county formerly shared maintenance responsibility for the segment, officials said, but the city decided that it made more sense to take over the road because of past and future annexations.

New homes are being built along the affected segment and to the northeast along Marksheffel Road.

With construction traffic and normal heavy traffic, repairing the deteriorating road now has a sense of urgency.

The city said that instead of repaving the road as part of the 2C expanded paving program, the city's in-house paving team will handle the job this summer.

To keep the road quality consistent, officials said that they will repave not only the affected segment, but the county's segment east to Marksheffel -- a distance of 4.5 miles.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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