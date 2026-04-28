Ongoing I-25 project north of downtown Colorado Springs now focuses on acceleration/deceleration lanes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many drivers have been curious about the acceleration/deceleration (A/D) lanes that are a highlight of the improvements project on Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

The lanes -- one northbound and southbound, on the right side of the freeway -- will be designed to improve the ease and safety of entering and exiting I-25 in that area, and eliminate a northbound bottleneck that can back up traffic several miles to downtown.

However, most drivers probably don't realize they're already using the northbound A/D lane.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the lane will remain a normal traffic lane until work in the center median, where a concrete dividing wall is being built, is finished.

Once that work is completed, the current traffic configuration will change, shifting toward the median; part of the median will become left lanes, creating space for the A/D lanes.

This week, CDOT crews began creating that space in the median, which requires overnight closures of two northbound lanes.

In fact, the only lane open during that time is the right lane that will be the future A/D lane.

Crews will perform similar work on the southbound side in May.

Meanwhile, repair work continues on the I-25 bridge over Garden of the Gods Road, which will require full overnight closures, alternating from northbound to southbound, through the middle of May.

The final step is repaving the 1.5-mile corridor, which CDOT hopes to finish by the end of summer.

The $62 million project also replaced twin bridges over Ellston Street and made significant drainage upgrades.