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WATCH: Officials provide updates on 4,200-acre fire burning SE of Colorado Springs

Monica Mills
By
Updated
today at 9:01 AM
Published 8:48 AM

El Paso County, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning in Hanover, southeast of Colorado Springs, prompted mandatory evacuations Wednesday evening.

Officials are planning to provide a press briefing at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it below once live.

The so-called "Hammer Fire" broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the Hanover area of Southeastern El Paso County. At the last update, the fire had burned about 4,200 acres.

The Red Cross is operating a temporary shelter for evacuees at Hanover Junior & Senior High School, and although officials won't disclose the number of people staying there, one evacuee told KRDO13 that approximately 20 people are at the shelter.

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Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Colorado Springs
El Paso County
Evacuees
Hammer Fire
Hanover
Hanover Junior & Senior High School
Officials
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