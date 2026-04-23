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Evacuees reflect as Hammer Fire in Hanover enters second day

KRDO13
By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:16 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Few things are more unsettling than having to leave your home in a hurry because of a wildfire, without knowing if your home will be there when you return.

That uncertainty will likely continue to increase on Thursday as crews fight a 4,200-acre fire in the Hanover community of southern El Paso County.

The Red Cross is operating a temporary shelter for evacuees at Hanover Junior & Senior High School, and although officials won't disclose the number of people staying there, one evacuee told KRDO 13 that approximately 20 people are at the shelter.

A few evacuees are staying in their vehicles, and some said they haven't slept since fleeing their homes.

"We had just ordered a pizza when we were told to leave," one evacuee said. "My kids got it, but I didn't get any of it."

Another evacuee said many residents who fled went to Colorado Springs, where a shelter for large animals is open at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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