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Fort Carson warns of noise and dust from upcoming month-long training exercise

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:04 PM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson officials warn of noise and dust beginning on May 1st due to a month-long training exercise on both Fort Carson and at the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, located approximately 30 miles northeast of Trinidad.

Fort Carson says this exercise, referred to as Ivy Mass, will run throughout the day and into the evening, with the goal of providing commanders with data to make better, faster decisions on the battlefield.

This training with the 4th Infantry Division dates back to September, as the department has incrementally tested components of the Army’s Next Generation Command and Control ecosystem during five Ivy Sting training exercises, officials say.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.

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