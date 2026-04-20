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Fire reported in Fort Carson’s large impact area

Amanda Eiferd
By
Updated
today at 5:50 PM
Published 5:47 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson officials confirm that they are responding to a fire in their large impact area on base.

At this time, there is no acreage estimate, but smoke can be seen in the surrounding area.

Details at this time are limited.

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