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SelectTech Services to bring 150 jobs to El Paso County

KRDO
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Published 5:43 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis announced on April 15 that aerospace company SelectTech Services Corporation, headquartered in Ohio, is coming to El Paso County.

The company works with the U.S. military on manufacturing air- and ground-based products and chose El Paso County due to its close proximity to the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, says Governor Polis.

The governor announced that this expansion should bring a minimum of 150 jobs with an average wage of $85,927 to the county, with positions for engineers, technicians, buyers, managers, planners, and technical writers.

“Thanks to Colorado’s pro-business environment and highly educated workforce and high quality of living, more and more aerospace and defense companies are calling Colorado home. We are thrilled to welcome SelectTech, which will create 150 new, good-paying jobs in Colorado’s growing aerospace sector,” said Governor Polis.

In support of the expansion, Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,978,673 in a performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit for the company over an eight-year period, as long as the company meets net new job creation and salary requirements, according to the governor.

Learn more at www.cscedc.com

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