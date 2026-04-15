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Exit ramp at Circle & Hancock in Colorado Springs to close for rest of April; expect traffic shifts

KRDO
By
Published 5:29 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For many drivers, the much-needed and long-awaited repaving of Circle Drive can't happen soon enough.

And it will begin next week at the south end, near the recently completed project to replace four bridges, according to message signs in the area.

But one more project remains before the paving work starts.

City officials announced on Tuesday that the exit ramp to Hancock Expressway from southbound Circle has closed and will remain closed through the end of the month.

A city spokesman said that the closure is because of a water line installation across Circle.

Traffic on southbound Circle is reduced to one lane around the construction site; the city urges drivers to slow down and adhere to the 35 mph speed limit.

While KRDO 13's The Road Warrior awaits a response to a request for more details from Colorado Springs Utilities, it appears that the water line may serve a future housing development between the ramp and Hancock, under the hill where the Spring Creek neighborhood is.

The city spokesman also said that the closure is one of the final phases of the bridge project; some of that work requires continued lane closures on Hancock, under the bridges.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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