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Tracking Strong Gusty Winds and a High Fire Danger here in Southern Colorado

KRDO
By ,
Updated
today at 4:54 PM
Published 4:50 PM

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of our viewing area here in Southern Colorado until 9 P.M. Monday evening. Colorado Springs, and Pueblo are included in that warning area. That means we could see winds gusting as high as 45 mph into the evening hours. Expect overnight lows in the lower 40s for most areas along the I-25 Corridor, with cooler readings in the High Country.

Tuesday will bring us cooler weather and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening hours. We do have another Red Flag Warning that will be in effect for most of the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance of showers will be in Colorado Springs and areas north towards Denver. We do have a slight chance of snow showers in the higher elevations. Highs will only climb into the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies, with temperatures back into the 70s. We will have to watch this period of time for possible Fire Weather Conditions.

We are tracking another shot of cooler weather that could bring a chance of snow to parts of the I-25 Corridor on Friday. Keep here as we continue to watch for the possibility of wintry weather here in the Pikes Peak Region.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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